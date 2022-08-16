IGP Honours Kano Police officer for rejecting $200000 Bribe

A Divisional Police Officer in Kano State, Daniel Amah, who rejected a $200,000 bribe in a case of armed robbery, has been presented a certificate of commendation by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

The case, it was learned, involved a Kano-based legal practitioner and some police officers.

A statement by the Kano State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Kiyawa, said, “On behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, the Command’s Acting Commissioner of Police presented a commendation letter to SP Daniel Amah, for maintaining outstanding excellent work ethics, uncommon focus and dedication to duty, and exhibiting sound professionalism leading to the arrest and prosecution of one Ali Zaki and some police officers in a case of an armed robbery involving the sum of three hundred and twenty million, five hundred thousand naira only, as well as rejecting the sum of $200,000 offered to him as a bribe.”

