Gunmen have abducted, the Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State.

The abduction of Mr Kawu Yakassai took place on Friday around 9pm in his village located in the Soba Local Government Area.

At the time of filing this report, neither the family nor the Kaduna State APC leadership have heard from the kidnappers.

Uba Sani, the governor of Kaduna State, has vehemently denounced the kidnapping and directed security personnel to seek out the perpetrators and ensure the victim’s safe release.

The governor also emphasized his administration’s dedication to the safety of all residents and their belongings within the state, mentioning the employment of 7,000 vigilantes to support the work of traditional security agencies as part of their security strategy.