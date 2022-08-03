Gunmen kill one person, kidnap Rector, Two Others in Kaduna

Gunmen have reportedly attacked the Federal School of Statistics, in Manchok, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State.



The rector of the school together with two other people have been kidnapped while another resident of the community is feared killed.

The bandits reportedly stormed the community in large number on Tuesday night and shot sporadically in the air before abducting their victims.

A family member of one of the Kidnap victims on Wednesday told newsmen that the bandits have contacted them and are demanding a ransom of 15 Million Naira.