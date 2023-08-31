Public procurement phase of implementation of projects has been identified as the government activity most vulnerable to corruption.

The country director of Accountability lab, Friday Odeh disclosed this at a media roundtable in Abuja, where he urged the Nigerian government to sign up to a platform that Improve procurement transparency and encourage adherence to high standards of corporate ethics and integrity.

Public Procurement is the process through which works or services are engaged from outside sources towards replenishing organisational needs.

In many countries, public procurement is an issue that attracts a lot of public attention and debate, and frequently subjected to reforms, restructuring rules, and regulations.

In Nigeria, many government projects end up being abandoned or unaccounted for due to the inability of government to sanitise its procurement process.

At an event, this organization at the fore front of canvassing for accountability in governance, insists government procurement is most vulnerable to corrupt practices.

It wants government to adopt a platform that will help combat corruption, while promoting transparency, accountability, and fairness in the procurement process.

It believes the platform will also help to hold government to the highest standard of accountability.