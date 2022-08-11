NDIC partners law enforcement agencies to combat banking corruption

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has emphasised the importance of increased collaboration among essential parties in order to reduce banking malpractices.

Advertisement

This formed part of the discussions at a capacity-building session organised by the regulatory body for law enforcement agencies.

Stakeholders from the Nigerian Deposit Insurance and law enforcement agencies present at the three-day annual capacity building workshop organised by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NDIC, Mr Bello Hassan agreed there was need for effective investigation and prosecution of banking malpractices which has led to the failures of banking systems in the sector across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Managing Director, the annual workshop affords the corporation the opportunity to share ideas with law enforcement agencies in the development within the banking landscape that will enhance their skills in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, ( EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa who was represented by the Lagos Zonal Commander of the Commission, Ahmed Ghali said, accurate information among other things are essential for a successful investigation.

Advertisement

Head of the NDIC Department, Henry Fomah expressed optimism that the gathering will proffer possible solutions which will eventually sanitise the banking industry.