LASG set to implement Public Complaint & Anti-Corruption Law

Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Hon. Justice Mojisola.A. Olatoregun (RTD) as chairman for the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission following the establishment of the Commission in April 2021.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was given the right to make the appointment under Section 3(3) of the Lagos State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Law, 2021.

The appointment of a chairman for the Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission is expected to give the fight against corruption a significant boost in Lagos State.

After a tour of duty in several divisions of the Federal High Court across the Federation, Hon. Justice Olatoregun resigned as an administrative Judge of the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court.

Hon. Justice Olatoregun has completed courses in international fraud and terrorism, cybercrime and electronic evidence, financial fraud, mediation, and other areas (RTD). She would be expected to bring a wealth of experience to the position.

The Lagos State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Law 2021 is a testament to the State Government’s efforts to strengthen governance accountability and combat corruption among public officials. It’s all part of the Sanwo-Olu administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda, a six-pillar development strategy.

The Commission will be self-contained in its operations and activities while complementing the work of other law enforcement and government agencies.

The Anti-Corruption Commission Law is designed to increase accountability and openness in the use of public funds. It is backed by legal authority to investigate and prosecute state officials and registered contractors who have been charged with economic crimes and financial misappropriation.

According to the Governor, the law will further boost confidence in the public to make complaints against public officials for investigation and prosecution.

Other functions of the commission include :

.investigating any allegations of non-performance of any Government contract;

.making policies for appointments, promotion and discipline of its staff;

. investigating all financial crimes and anti-corruption cases with regards to the State Government;

. ensuring transparency in the management of Government resources; and

.confiscating proceeds of corruption and financial crime related offences or properties.

The Commission will run anti-corruption and anti-financial-crime public awareness initiatives.

The nomination of Hon. Justice Olatoregun reaffirms Mr. Governor’s commitment to fighting corruption in the public sector.