A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in Zamfara Abdullahi Shinkafi says bandits in Zamfara have killed more than Boko Haram, and over 150 thousand persons are held captive by armed bandits as several communities are still paying taxes to terrorists in their hometown.

He attributed the lingering security issues in the state to lack of sincerity of purpose, unity and dedication among the political class.

Nigeria’s Northern region has been battling with security issues for many years

Boko Haram insurgents in the North East, armed banditry, kidnapping for ransom, cattle rustling and sometimes ethno religious crisis in some parts of North West and North Central

Many have been killed as a result, others kidnapped for ransom, while some are still held captive in the bandits den.

Zamfara is considered as the hot bed of banditry, according to a former Chairman of the state anti banditry committee, Abdullahi Shinkafi

He says bandits in Zamfara have killed more than Boko Haram Insurgents.

He blames the political class for the protracted insecurity in the state.

Communities in Maru, Tsafe, Zurmi and other parts of Zamfara recently experienced attacks by armed bandits, But the state Governor Dauda Lawal says he’s not leaving any stone unturned to restore peace in all parts of the state.