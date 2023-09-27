More than 100 people were killed and 150 injured in a fire during a wedding celebration in Iraq’s Nineveh province’s Hamdaniya area, which left Civil Defence hunting for survivors until the early hours of Wednesday.

According to Nineveh Deputy Governor Hassan al-Allaq, 113 persons have been confirmed dead, with State media reporting at least 100 dead and 150 injured.

According to local Civil Defence, the fire blasted through a huge events hall in the North-Eastern district after fireworks were detonated during the celebration.

According to preliminary evidence, the structure was composed of extremely flammable construction materials, which contributed to its speedy collapse, according to state media.

According to official declarations, federal Iraqi authorities and Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region deployed ambulances and medical teams to the spot.

Witnesses at the scene reported the structure caught fire around 10:45 p.m. local time (1945 GMT) and that hundreds of people were present at the time.