At least five people have died and over 30 injured after a fire broke out in a building in Hong Kong on Wednesday morning.

Hong Kong police said just before eight in the morning, they got many complaints of a fire at the New Lucky House at the intersection of Jordan Road and Nathan Road.

The Fire Services Department reported that at 8:04 a.m., the fire was upgraded to a number three fire.

Some 250 residents were rescued from the New Lucky House in Hong Kong’s Jordan neighborhood and the fire was extinguished.

The fire services department said that the fire began on the first and second floors of the 16-story building, where a gym and licensed guest rooms were located

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee expressed his condolences to victims’ families in a statement and said that the relevant departments were instructed to provide assistance to all those affected by the fire.

Among the five people who were certified dead in the hospital, three of them were found in the building’s second floor corridor, one was found in the stairwell between the seventh and eighth floor, and one was believed to have fallen from height.