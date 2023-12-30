The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has described the death of of former speaker of the house of representatives, Ghali Na’abba as a national loss.

================================

Read full statement below

PANDEF PRESS RELEASE

30-12-2023

PANDEF COMMISERATES EX-SPEAKER NA’ABBA’S FAMILY

On behalf of the National Leader, Chief Dr. E.K. Clark, OFR, CON, the Board of Trustees, the National Executive Committee, the entire membership of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), and indeed the people of the Niger Delta and South-South geopolitical zone, I wish to convey heartfelt commiserations to the Umar Na’Abba family of Tudun Wada in Kano State, the Government and people of Kano State, the National Assembly, and the Nigerian State, over the sad demise of Ghali Umar Na’Abba, former Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the 27th of December 2023, in Abuja, at the age of 65.

With his passing on, not only have the Umar Na’Abba family and Kano State lost an illustrious son, but the Nation has equally lost another highly detribalized, and patriotic politician, who strongly believed in the unity and progress of the country.

During his tenure as Speaker of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003, Ghali Na’Abba advanced national cohesion and harmony over political correctness and personal gain. He demonstrated unique leadership qualities and exuded uncompromising love for the country and the people, which was unsurprising, given his aristocratic pedigree and solid upbringing, coupled with his training as a political scientist.

The Niger Delta people will not forget the critical roles Ghali Na’Abba played as Speaker of the House of Representatives, in the efforts that led to the abrogation of the Onshore/Offshore Dichotomy on oil revenue as well as the passage of the Bill for the Act to establish the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Most especially, how he (Ghali Na’Abba) worked closely with one of our illustrious sons, Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, who was then the Deputy Speaker of the House, among others, to rally the House membership for the landmark decision to veto then-President Olusegun Obasanjo when he declined to assent to the bill.

Ghali Umar Na’Abba was, indeed, a man of noble character, steeled conviction, and a trusted defender of our democracy. The nation, and the political class, in particular, will sorely miss him.

May God comfort his family and loved ones, and grant his soul eternal rest!!!

Signed:

Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, FNSE

National Chairman