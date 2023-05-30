The National Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, has expressed shock and sadness at the sudden demise of the founder of AIT/Raypower, High Chief Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom, Edo State.

The national chairman who expressed the shock on behalf of its National Leader, Chief Dr. E. K. Clark, the Board of Trustees, and the National Executive Committee, said PANDEF is distressed by the news of his passing.

PANDEF noted that High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, as a pioneer in the private Broadcast Industry in Nigeria, contributed immensely in highlighting issues of the Niger Delta Region, through his media outfits: Raypower FM, and Africa Independent Television, AIT.

“Particularly, the Media Mogul bestowed to PANDEF, valuable media space, which helped to consolidate the efforts of the Forum.

“His passing is painful, a great loss not only to his family, the Media industry and the Niger Delta region, but, also the entire country, especially at this juncture of our nation’s history.”

Advertisement

PANDEF extended its deepest condolences to the Dokpesi family and friends, as well as the Management and Staff of DAAR Communications.

“Our deepest thoughts, at this time, are with his entire families, as we pray for the repose of his soul with Almighty God and fortitude for all to bear the deeply sad loss,” the statement said.