Nurses in Kaduna state have declared a three-day sensitisation and medical outreach to neighbouring communities in the state.

Speaking to journalist, they said this is done to mark the year’s International Nursing Week.

The event, which begins on May 30th and ends on June 1st, will be extra exciting because many nurses have volunteered to participate.

Speaking in an interview with Kaduna Journalist, jummai Hamisu, a nurse at Yusuf Dantshohu Memorial Hospital in Tudun- wada kaduna explains that the National association of Nigerian nurses and midwives in kaduna have joined their counterparts the world over towards celebrating the whole week event by organising series of campaigns in both hospital and neighbouring communities .

According to her, the activities toward celebrating the week include taking the campaigns to neighbouring communities while sensitising hundreds of residence and patience on the importance of nurses in all the health facilities .

She added that, the theme of this year will be a global campaign that sets out what and how nursing in the future should address global health challenges and improve global health for everyone..

Hamisu pointed that, Nurses play vital role not only in the hospital setting but also in the society at large.

She added that nurses are thought to be the most caring profession in the world. Some hospitals, such as minor clinics, may be able to function without doctors, but I doubt they can function without nurses.

Hamisu stressed that other Nurses have been mobilised to be part of the 3 days events, adding that, Nurses advocate for health promotion, educate patients and the public on the prevention of illness and injury, provide care and assist in cure, participate in rehabilitation, and provide support.