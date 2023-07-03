As part of activities to commemorate this year’s Army Day celebration, the 3rd Division of the Nigeria Army Headquarters in Rukuba Plateau State has embarked on a free medical outreach to locals in Kissaloi Community in Bassa local government.

The Nigerian Army is celebrating 160 years of its existence as the nation’s land Army this year.

Nigerian Army Day is an annual event held on the 6th of July in honor of members of the Nigerian Army, with reference to those who took part in World Wars 1 and 2, as well as those in active service.

The day has been celebrated for decades by the different divisions, units, and commands of the Nigerian Army.

The 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army, with headquarters in Rukuba, Jos, has decided to offer free medical services to locals at Kissaloi village in Bassa Council area as their way of commemorating the day.

Advertisement

The locals turned out, both old and young, with their children, who had various health challenges, to benefit from the services, which are free of charge.

The Chairman of the Council Area, on behalf of the locals, thanked the Nigerian Army for selecting the community to benefit from the succor.

The exercise included free consultation, health screening, dental care, eye tests, the issuing of eyeglasses, and deworming of Children.

Mosquito nets were also distributed to pregnant Women in the community.