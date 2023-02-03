Maj.-Gen. Aminu Chinade has taken over as the 37th General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nigerian Army’s 82 Division, while assuring inhabitants of the South-East of peace and safety.

Taking over from Maj.-Gen. Umar Musa on Thursday in Enugu, Chinade vowed that the South-East would experience peace and security with the strong assistance of other sister security agencies and formations.

The new GOC said that although the security situation in the South-East and other parts of the country remained challenging, the army is already surmounting it and forging ahead.

On the general elections, Chinade said that officers and troops of the Division would remain dedicated, professional and apolitical.

He added that the Division will be highly professional and apolitical to ensure a fair, credible and transparent elections Nigeria deserves,” he said.

The new GOC also appreciated the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, for his new posting, adding that he would live up to the confidence and trust reposed on him.

He thanked the Almighty God for the grace to take over as well as sought for the cooperation of commanders and principal officers in the Division in order for the successes and breakthroughs of the Division to continue.

Earlier, Musa, the outgoing GOC, thanked the COAS for the confidence and trust he reposed in his abilities and appointing him as the GOC for two divisions of the Nigerian Army – 81 and 82 Divisions.

The outgoing GOC said: “I have worked hard and relentlessly to ensure that I deliver on expectations”.

“The South-East, including the entire country, is faced with security challenges; while the Nigerian Army is already surmounting them,” he said.

He appreciated the commanders, principal officers and troops of the Division for the successes recorded during his administration of the Division, adding: “I want you to extend same cooperation and dedication to the new GOC”.

“The good people of the South-East and those in our other Areas Of Responsibility (AOR) should give us credible information to crack down on criminality as well as criminal elements within the general area.

“South-East is not all about IPOB or ESN, which activities are negative; but about some criminal elements that are disturbing the peace of the people,” he added.

The event featured the signing of the hand over note as well as the decoration of the new GOC with 82 Division’s insignia and handing over the Division’s flag to him, among others.

Maj.-Gen. Musa had been redeployed to Army Headquarters Department of Personnel Management as the Chief Personnel Management (Army).