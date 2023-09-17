The 23 Armoured Brigade Yola has reached out to 1300 Internally Displaced Persons’ at Makohi camp in Yola South Local Government area of Adamawa state with free medical treatment and has also distributed exercise books to the vulnerable.

The Brigade commander, Brig General Muhhamed Gambo said that the gesture is to support the IDPs with the needed medical attention as citizens are going through difficult times as a result of subsidy removal.

Over 3000 IDPs are living at Malkohi Internally Displaced Camp in Yola South local government, which is one of the five official IDPs camps in operation.

The military authority in the state is now reaching out to the IDPs with medical assistance despite sending its personnel as teachers to their camps.

Brigade commander of the 23rd Amoured brigade Yola said drafting it’s medical personnel to the camp is to help the vulnerable with necessary medical attention.

He said this is apart from the command’s constitutional responsibilities of defending the nation’s territorial integrity, protecting lives and property of the citizens.

The head of the 23rd Brigade medical unit spoke on the area of coverage.

The beneficiaries thanked the command for the gesture.

Three hundred primary school pupils were given exercise book during the event.