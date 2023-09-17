The Ondo state commissioner for Woman Affairs, Olubunmi Osadahun, was attacked in Arigidi Akoko area of the state, during the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

It was gathered that the commissioner, was attacked by some members of the All Progressive Congress.

A video circulating on the social media, showed a man who used a blue chair to hit the commissioner.

Findings showed that the man who attacked the commissioner is the Akoko Northwest Ward 1 Chairman of the APC, known as Awolumate olumide aka.

The commissioner, was injured during the attack and was reportedly rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

A lady who said she is the commissioners daughter, Jumoke Bakare, said that her mother has since been hospitalized after the attack.