More than one third of Senators have converged on the National Assembly for an Emergency Plenary Session this Saturday morning.

On the order Paper, the Lawmakers will consider and pass a bill for an Act to amend the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act

The Nigerian Senate will also Consider and pass a bill for an Act to amend the Central Bank of Nigeria Act C4 Laws of the Federation Act and other matters connected there to .

We will give u details in subsequent bulletins