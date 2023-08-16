The Nigeria Army Four Special Forces Doma has arrested, in Nasarawa State,a driver of private company and two other staff for conveying vandalized railway tracks.

The suspects were arrested in Keana Local Government while trying to convey the tracks to Kwara state.

This truck driver alongside his two assistants are staff of a private company in Nigeria.

They were contracted by a merchant in vandalised railway items to convey rail tracks from Kwarra village in Keana Local Government of Nasarawa State to Kwara state.

The suspects while engaging in the unofficial duty recieved the Sum of 1.6 million naira to carryout the illicit business.

But they ran out of luck while conveying the tracks as they were intercepted and arrested by troops of the four special forces Doma command.

The prime suspect is currently at large and the army are on his trail.

The suspects confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile the Nigeria Army has handed over the suspects to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps for further investigation and prosecution.

The intervention of the military is expected to deter railway vandals and bring sanity to the transportation sector .