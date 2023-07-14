Zamfara Governor, Dauda Lawal has approved the appointment of Dr. Sirajo Abdullahi Shinkafi as the Rector of Abdu Gusau Polytechnic, Talata Mafara.

Abdu Gusau polytechnic is a state own tertiary Institution located in the western part of the state

The Governor also approved the Appointment of Hamisu Yusuf Yelwa as the provost College of Health Science and Tech., Tsafe.

It is also one of the state own health Institution located in central Zamfara

A press statement signed by the secretary to the state government, Abubakar Nakwada says the Appointment takes immediate effect

The statement adds that the move is part of Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration quest for a vibrant and progressive Zamfara State

Similarly, Chairman and permanent Commissioners of the state Independent Electoral Commission were appointed

Sani Ibrahim Ruwan Doruwa is now the Commission’s Chairman while the permanent Commissioners are Aminu Mohammed Dan-Anka, Bello S-Fago, Sanusi Ahmed Dosara

Others are Bashir Iliya Tsafe, Mani Aliyu Kotorkoshi Garkuwa, Sani Umar Dan Galadima and Sani Hallilu Kaura as Secretary of the Commission.

The Governor charge the appointees to use their wealth of experience in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

Dr. Lawal further assured of giving them all the needed Support to succeed.