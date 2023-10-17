The Police in Delta State have arrested three young men suspected to be behind the kidnap of a family of four in Okpe council, with the mother of the two children killed in the process.

The Delta state police command Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright while parading the suspects reaffirmed the commitment of the command to stamp all forms of criminalities.

These three suspects who are dressed in security outfits are allegedly responsible for kidnapping activities in Okpe local government area especially the abduction of a family of four in Oha area two months ago.

They have been at large since the incident occurred. The police spokesman narrated how they were arrested.

The victim of the kidnap who narrowly escaped death after being shot alongside his late wife, tearfully narrated his ordeal.

The police are still on the trail of other gang members who are on the run as weapons and ammunition were recovered from their hideout.

