Enugu state Government has resolved to partner the state 17 council Area chairmen to execute critical projects that would improve economic wellbeing of the people at the grassroots.

The resolution was reached at the end of the Enugu Economic Planning Commission Meeting held in Enugu.

Local Government administration is the closest tier of government for speedy development at the grassroots.

Advertisement

It is that tier of government that people in the lower social class in the society are easy to access, relate and interact with, without traveling kilometers to the state capital.

Governor Peter Mbah had in his policy framework promised to undertake projects that will deliver zero poverty rate to the underserved persons in the society.

This initiative adopted by Enugu State Governor with the council chairmen, is considered as an agreement to open rural areas to economic viability.

Advertisement

The Governor underscores the importance of the partnership in the area of providing security, enhancing economic activities in the rural areas to provide job opportunities for the teaming Youth.

The chairman Association of Local Government of Nigeria, (ALGON) commended the state government partnership initiative that will afford them opportunities to execute more projects in the rural areas.

The partnership is expected to deliver quality services in the area of infrastructure, human capital development, enhance economic and agriculture development projects for people at the grassroots.

Advertisement

The state will contribute 60 percent while the council areas will do 40 percent, to fund projects that will uplift the living standard of people in the rural areas of the state.

Advertisement