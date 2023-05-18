The Nigerian Senate has appealed to international airlines not to withdraw their services from Nigeria while efforts are ongoing to resolve the current issues of blocked funds in the country.

The Upper legislative Chamber also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Central Bank of Nigeria to pay the affected airlines.

These resolutions followed a motion on the current issue on Airlines Blocked Funds in Nigeria sponsored by Senator Biodun Olujimi and presented on the floor by Senator Bala Ibn-Na’Allah on Wednesday in plenary.

Presenting the motion , the Lawmaker revealed that , Nigeria is the country with the highest amount of airline-blocked funds in the world and this has been on for more than 12months.

He also adds that as of March 2023, airlines’ blocked funds in Nigeria had increased to $717.5 million from $662m in January 2023 and $549m in December 2022.