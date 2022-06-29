IPMAN threatens to withdraw services over bridging claims

The Suleja branch of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has accused the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Authority (NMDPRA) of shortchanging marketers by paying only a few selected marketers while leaving others unpaid.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, IPMAN Suleja branch secretary Mohammed Shaibu stated that the petroleum equalization fund (PEF) owes Suleja marketers bridging claims dating back to 2021.

This has resulted in the layoff of more than 85 percent of their workforce, including pump attendants, truck drivers, and other administrative personnel.

Marketers are unable to maintain their trucks due to the failure to pay the bridging calms.

These challenges have resulted in a scarcity of petroleum goods from the south to Abuja and its environs.

As a result, marketers have opted to withdraw their services, and Nigerians should hold midstream and downstream executives accountable.

NMDPRA authorities stated in a statement that it has taken note of concerns voiced by various oil marketers over pending bridging claims but noted that “Bridge payment administration is a continual procedure because hundreds of vehicles load and discharge products everyday, adding to the claims.”

The regulating Authority also claimed that freight rates were recently raised to reflect current market realities and to encourage investment in the transportation of petroleum products in the country to ensure ongoing distribution.