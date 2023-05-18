Anambra state police command has arrested two suspects linked with the recent attack on the United States consulate convoy.in Ogbaru Council Area of the state.

Briefing newsmen in Awka, the state commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng disclosed that they are collaborating with the US embassy to unravel the hide-out of the suspects.

CP Echeng revealed that the whereabouts of the remaining 2 kidnapped persons are still unknown and called for support from residents of the community

He said the joint security agencies are working round-the-clock with Anambra state Government to find and rescue the missing officials

Meanwhile the state Governor through the Chief Press Conference Christian Aburime has promised to reward anyone who provides the identity and whereabouts of the criminals.