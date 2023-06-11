A Nigerian Airforce Master Warrant Officer whose name was given as George was alleged to have committed suicide in her apartment in Lagos.

Until her death, George, a personnel of the Nigerian airforce was stationed at 651 Base Services Group Resident in Sam Ethnan Air Force Base, Ikeja Lagos.

According to reports by the cable, the master Warrant Officer was alleged to have hung herself as she was found unresponsive at her residence at block T5, Flat 8, in Sam Ethnan air force base in Ikeja.

Meanwhile, her body has been evacuated to the 661 NAF hospital, while investigation has commenced.