Makinde pledges 500m for building of Airforce base in Ibadan

Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde has pledged a sum of 500 million naira as part of his support for the building of a new Airforce base in Ajia village, Ibadan.

Governor Makinde stated this while speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of the permanent site of the Nigerian Airforce base ,Ibadan.

Governor Makinde assured that his administration would continue to partner the Nigerian Airforce to improve security in Oyo state.

The Governor advised the people of Ajia community to be accommodating while the construction of the base is ongoing.

Chief of the Airstaff, who commended the Oyo state government for the gesture said the Nigerian Air Force through this would extend its operation to enhance Internal Security in the South-West Region.

While pledging the loyalty of the Airforce to Nigeria, Air Marshal Amao appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his continued support in the area of capacity building as well as creating an enabling environment for them to operate.