AIRFORCE Pledges support for Oyo NSCDC to protect Citizens

The Air Commodore Nasir Babatunde Folaji of the Nigerian Air Force,671 Detachment, Ibadan has pledged continued support for the OYO state Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.NSCDC.

The Air Commodore made the pledge today during a courtesy visit to the state Command of NSCDC at old Nitel building Agodi Ibadan.

Advertisement

In his words,”security of the Nation is the duty of all security operatives, therefore there should be synergy of efforts between the two security agencies”.

He also noted that security of Oyo State can only be achieved through persistent cooperation between the two organizations as it is done in the past.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his reaction, the state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Micheal Adaralewa, noted that the era of inter-agency rivalry is over as the common goal is security of lives and properties of the people of Oyo state and the Nation at large.

He stated that the corps has improved in her activities through investment in training and retraining exercise implemented by the Commandant General of the Corps, CG Abubakar Ahmed

Advertisement

The Commandant stressed further that the Corps will continue to consult the Nigerian Air Force when necessary as security of lives and properties is a joint venture for all security agencies and the citizens.