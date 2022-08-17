FG to train 15,000 out of school children on vocational skills

At least 15,000 out of school children across the country are set to benefit from a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) program facilitated by the Federal Government.

It is part of the governments core interventions aimed at lifting at least 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by the year 2030, making them self-employed and Self reliant.

The program is approved by the National Steering Committee on National Poverty Reduction With Growth Strategy. (NPRGS)

It’s pilot phase will run from August to December this year across 7 states including Kaduna and the youths will be trained in more than 16 different skills.

Senior special assistant to the President on Education Intervention Fela Bank-Olemoh, on Tuesday visited Kaduna state to interface with the governor and other stakeholders.

He revealed that at least 2, 000 Kaduna Citizens will be beneficiaries and noted that the program will be scaled up next year to cover over a million indigents people.

Kaduna Government Officials who lauded the initiative say the Programme will help in consolidating their achievements in Skills and Talent Development.