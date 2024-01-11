Governor Agbu Kefas, has sworn in Justice Filibus Joel Agya as substantive Chief Judge of Taraba State and Justice Alfred Yakubu as President of the Customary Court of Appeal of the State.

Speaking during the exercise at the state Exco Chamber Government House, Jalingo, Governor kefas said his administration is committed to supporting the judiciary and building a state where the rule of law prevails.

Government functionaries, friends and family of Justice Filibus Joel Agya and Justice Alfred Yakubu, converged on a hall to witness the swearing in of the Chief Judge of the State and President of the Customary Court of Appeal .

This followed the approval of the appointments of Justice Filibus Joel Agya as substantive Chief Judge of Taraba State and Justice Alfred Yakubu as President of the Customary Court of Appeal of Taraba State on the 6th December 2023 by the National Judicial Council.

Governor Kefas congratulated the Chief Judge and President Customary Court of Appeal for their appointments and insists they were nominated based on merit.

The new Chief Judge, Justice Filibus Joel Agya on behalf of himself and the President Customary Court of Appeal of Taraba State thanked the Governor for finding them Worthy of the appointment.

They pledged to carry out their duties with integrity and the highest sense of responsibility, adding that under their watch the judiciary will be independent, and without interference.

Justice Filibus Joel Agya also commended the Governor for the impact his administration has made in the judiciary so far.

According to him, he has submitted a memorandum for the appointment of four additional high court judges, two judges of the Customary Court of Appeal, and two Khadis of the Sharia court in accordance with the National Judicial Council’s standards.

The occasion was attended by the members of the state executive council, Judicial officers as well as family members of those sworn in among others.