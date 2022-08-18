Inibehe Effiong set to appeal conviction after judge released record of court proceedings

A human rights activist, Inibehe Effiong convicted by the Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State, Ekaete Obot, can now appeal his controversial conviction.

This was after Justice Obot finally released the Certified True Copy of the record of court proceedings and judgement on the day in question, July 27.

Mr Effiong’s legal team led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, as well as the Nigerian Bar Association, had mounted pressure on the Chief Judge to make available the copy of the record of proceedings to enable them appeal the decision.

TVC News gathered that the certified true copy of the record of proceedings was made available 21 days after the conviction of Inibehe Effiong, contrary to Sections 36(7) and 294(1) of the Constitution which stipulate that the parties to a cause or matter be furnished with duly authenticated copies of the decision of a trial court within seven days of the delivery of the judgment.

The Chief Judge convicted and sentenced Inibehe Effiong, to one-month imprisonment, following his protest that journalists should not be barred for covering a matter of public interest.

He said he did not feel safe in court due to the presence of two armed policemen.

Mr Effiong was in court to defend his client, Leo Ekpenyong in a libel suit filed by the State Governor, Udom Emmanuel against him. He had also made an application for the Chief Judge to recuse herself from hearing the matter, on grounds of the likelihood of bias, which was not heard before his conviction.