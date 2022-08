Human Rights Activist and Lawyer Inibehe Effiong has been released from Prison after serving a 30 days sentence for contempt of Court.

He was sentenced to 30 days in Prison by the Akwa Ibom State Chief judge for alleged Contempt after an altercation during sitting.

Inibehe came out one month after he was sent to prison by Akwa Ibom Chief Judge, Ekaette Obot, for contempt of court.

