CSOs partner NNRA to sensitise Nigerians on importance of nuclear energy

Civil Society Organisations are collaborating with the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority, (NNRA) to sensitise the general public, on the positive importance of nuclear energy .

They believe it needs citizen support to ensure the implementation of policies suitable for development of nuclear energy in Nigeria .

This was disclosed at a roundtable discussion by both parties in Abuja.

The Nigerian Energy challenge, has been a great problem to her development, with her population more than doubling since 1960.

The current population is expected to further increase by forty percent by 2050.

With the increase in population, comes an increasing demand for power supply which in turn is linked to economic growth.

If the country is to experience significant growth, it must have efficient, reliable, and effective electricity supply in place .

This is why Civil Society Organisations are coming together with NNRA to ensure Nigerians are acquainted with the proper knowledge on nuclear energy and its benefits, so they can key into it.

At the round table discussion, leaders in the Nigeria Nuclear Regulation Authority explained that they aim to introduce Nuclear Energy into Nigeria through help from the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission .

CSOs all agreed that Nuclear Energy would prove a very crucial tool for economic growth.