The Nigerian Army has donated one hundred sets of Communication gadgets to members of the Civilian Joint Task Force in Zamfara.The move is part of the Nigerian army one brigade, Gusau effort to enhance Civil-Military relations and strengthen security in Zamfara

Presenting the gadgets at a brief ceremony at the Headquarters of the One Brigade Nigerian Army, Gusau, the Commander, Brigadier General Sani Ahmed Says the donation of Baofeng Communication Radio gadgets is part of his Corporate Social Responsibilities to Host communities and also to enhance the operational capacity of the Civilian Joint Task Force in the state.

General Ahmed noted that items will aid the Civilian Joint Task Force to discharge their responsibilities of securing lives and property of citizens in their respective communities effectively

He further commended the role of the Civilian Joint Task Force in protecting communities and urge them to make good use of the communication gadgets in their various locality.

The Army General further warned against abuse of human rights of citizens and Appeal the CJTF not to indulge in extra judicial killing while carrying out their responsibilities

He also charged them to ensure adequate information sharing amongst their members and to improve on their level of alertness in their localities

Responding, the Chairman Civilian Joint Task Force, in Zamfara Ahmed Mohammed thanked the Commander one Brigade for recognizing the efforts of the CJTF in restoring peace in the state

He added that the Communication gadgets will be used effectively and will boost the morale of the CJTF.

Mr. Ahmed however assured that his men will operate according to the laid down rules and regulations and ensure respect for human rights of all citizens.

The Commander, one Brigade Nigerian Army, Gusau Brigadier General Sani Ahmed had earlier this year donated Motorcycles to the Joint Civilian Task Force in support of their roles in protecting communities.