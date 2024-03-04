The All Progressive Congress in Benue State has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term of office in 2027.

The party also passed a vote of confidence in the president, the Vice President, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and the national chairman of the party, at the party stakeholders meeting held in Makurdi.

On 1st of March, Heavily armed security personnel laid siege on the secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) disrupting party functions.

It became even more rowdy, when the state chairman of the party attempted gaining access to the party secretariat.

Few days later, the meeting was moved to the Makurdi residence of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

The purpose of the meeting is the filling of vacant positions created in the State EXCO.

Earlier, the state chairman of the party, says the party remains an indivisible entity and no one is above the party.

Party stakeholders and members had complained of being neglected by the state Governor, Hyacinth Alia.

Leader of the party stakeholders, Tilley Gyado, says the leadership of President Bola Tinubu will guide the nation to a new life of prosperity, and unity