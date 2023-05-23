A political group called the Asiwaju -Shettima great minds have thrown their weight behind the former governor of Akwa Ibom state , Godswill Akpabio to be considered by the all progressives congress for the post of senate president.

The group says the former minister of Niger delta has proven himself as governor while he was governor in Akwa ibom has a progressive minded person.

They added that the party executive should considered the former Akwa Ibom state governor because of his track records in governance, both as executive and legislative officer who have performed very well.