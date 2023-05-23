The Second Niger Bridge between Delta and Anambra States, has been named after outgoing Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The president virtually inaugurated the bridge along with six other projects.

The projects are: Loko-Oweto Bridge in Nassarawa/Benue, Ikom Bridge in Cross River State, Kaduna-Kano Road; Federal Secretariats in Zamfara, Anambra and Bayelsa State, State House, Abuja.

It was gathered that the Governors of the South-East met and agreed that the bridge be named after Buhari.

Governor of ANAMBRA Chukwuma Soludo and his Imo Counterpart Hope UZODINMA in their separate speeches expressed gratitude for the realization of the legacy project.