Senators Akpabio, Amosun, Fayemi step down for Asiwaju Tinubu

Senator Godswill Akpabio has stepped down from the Presidential race to back the candidacy of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He announced his withdrawal from the race while speaking to dleegates urging them to back his candidacy.

Former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has also followed suit.

Earlier, the Special Convention and Presidential Primary of the All Progressives Congress has started in Abuja with the arrival of leaders of the party and delegates from all over the Country.

The National Chairman of the Alll Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, in his speech to the conevntion urged members to elect a Presidential Candidate without rancour.

He said the Party should emerge stronger than it is after the convention.

The Convention is expected to produce a Presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress to square up against Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peioplese Democratic Party in the 2023 General Election.

The Contest is between 23 aspirants with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Aamechi, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Former Education Minister, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Former Abia State Governor, Ogbonnaya Onu, Cleric, Tunde Bakare.

Others are Former Zamfara State Governor, Ahmad Sanni Yerima, Mr Jack Rich, Dr Jack Nicholas, Former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade, Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole, Jigawa State Governor, Mohammad Badaru, Former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Obong Godswill Akpabio and Senator Robbert Ajayi Borrofice and Others.

The aspirants have been given two minutes each to address the delegates after which voting will start to elect a candidate among the contestants.

For his part, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Iyiola Omisore, said the party is well positioned for all round success.

He added that with over 45 Millionm members the All Progressives Congress has ensured inclusivenes in Politics for a majority of Nigerians.

Various contestants have been taking their turns at speaking to delegates and this will go on until the last of the 23 candidates speaks.