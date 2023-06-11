The National All Progressives Congress Support Centre has expressed it’s optimism on the capacity of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Barau Jibrin for the positions of Senate Presidency and Deputy Senate Presidency, respectively.

At a news briefing in abuja, the group emphasized that Godswill Akpabio’s extensive leadership experience and notable achievements in serving Akwa Ibom State made him a suitable candidate for the Senate President of the, 10th Assembly.

The APC support group also said that the 10th National Assembly is for proactive legislation that will commensurate the pace and work of the executive arm of government.

