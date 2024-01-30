The Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau has confirmed that President Bola Tinubu is working hard, together with the National Assembly to make life easier for the citizens.

He made this known during the first town hall meeting of Solomon Adeola who is representing Ogun West at Senate.

Nigerians have been reassured of President Bola Tinubu’s commitment towards making life better for the citizens.

The Deputy Senate President Jibrin Barau made this known during the first town hall meeting and empowerment programme of Solomon Adeola, held at the federal Polytechnic, Ilaro

He commended the Chairman Senate Committee on Appropriation, Solomon Adeola for all that he is doing for his people, adding that he is implementing the “Renewed hope agenda” of President Bola Tinubu which is about implementing initiatives that will make life more rewarding for Nigerians.

He described the meeting and empowerment of more than 15,000 residents of Ogun West Senatorial District as legendary.

Solomon Adeola used the opportunity of the meeting to read out some of his achievements so far at the 10th National Assembly and promised to do more for his people, especially in the area of quality representation, facilitation of projects, education support and scholarship, creation of job opportunities through training and provision of tools and grants to support small scale businesses.

Some of his constituents including the Paramount ruler of Yewaland and other stakeholders across the state commended him for bringing back the dividends of democracy to the people and for showing quality representation.