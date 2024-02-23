The Federal government says plans are on to stop the exportation of Liquefied petroleum gas, LPG in the country.

Speaking at the internal stakeholders Consultative workshop in the gas sector, the minister of petroleum resources (gas) says the idea is to increase the volume of the product and have the prices crash.

An internal stakeholders Consultative workshop in the gas sector is aimed at repositioning the nation’s gas sector for optimal performance.

Nigeria tops the chat of gas producing countries in the world with over 208Tcf in proven Gas Reserves yet it is not reflected in its industrial and domestic use.

Despite government’s withdrawal of taxes and levy from importation of gas related equipment, the product still sells at 1200 naira in Abuja making it unaffordable for many households and industries.

A meeting has the minister and heads of agencies in the sector gathered to discuss ways to Harness Nigeria’s Proven Gas Reserves for Economic growth and Development.

The minister assures Nigerians of government’s plans to ensure the availability of the product and at an affordable price.

Part of the recommendations reached at the first Consultative Meeting with External Stakeholders in the Gas Sector were highlighted.