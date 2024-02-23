The Nigerian Military authorities say troops will continue their onslaught on identified targets that threaten the country’s security.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, says beyond the military crackdown there’s the need for government at all levels to implement programmes that will win the hearts and minds of the people.

Security forces continue to launch vicious onslaughts on threats to Nigeria’s security.

Recent onslaughts have resulted in the killing of a bandit warlord responsible for the kidnap of students at the Federal Government College Birni Yauri, Greenfield University and attacks on the Nigerian Defence Academy.

The military authorities say 286 terrorists have been killed while 244 others arrested.

Beyond the offensive, the military authorities emphasise the need for government at all levels to implement programmes targeted at winning the hearts and minds of the people, as a soft approach to curbing insecurity.

As the government continues to pursue a whole-of-society approach to tackling the security issues, Nigerians are eager for more results.