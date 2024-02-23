Enugu state Government says it is committed to zero tolerance for fraudulent title document or wrong allocation of landed property in the state.

The Executive Chairman gave the warning at a news conference in Enugu, where he announced the revocation of land fraudulently acquired for building purpose.

Enugu state is the capital of South East Region, a place that is proudly considered as home to all Igbo people.

At the Inception of Governor Peter Mbah administration, he promised to drive the state economy through public and private sector development, with assurance of providing adequate security that will hamper investment.

The state government has announced the withdrawal of approved building plan permit issued to a property owner in Independence Layout, for constructing in total variance with what was approved.

The agency says the owner of the property contravened the state Municipal master plan, and alleged fraudulent submissions of wrong Certificates of Occupancy of property at Ekulu River Layout for building at Independence Layout.

It held that the state is intentional about titles and would stop at nothing to ensure right things are done to restore investors confidence.

The state government assures that land titles under the present administration are gotten under 72 hours, urging Would-be investors to ensure they conduct a simple search at the state ministry of lands to ascertain the land to acquire has appropriate titles .