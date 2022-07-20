Matawalle instructs monarchs to seek govt’s approval before conferring titles

Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle has directed traditional Institutions in the state to seek approval from the state Government before awarding and conferring traditional titles.

“All Emirs, Senior District Heads and District Heads in the state are hereby directed to officially seek permission from the State Government before conferring traditional titles to anyone”, the Governor said.

The directive becomes necessary in order to check indiscriminate award and possible abuse of the traditional institution.

“Henceforth, no Emir, Senior District Head or District Head must appoint anybody into any traditional office without securing official permission and clearance from the state Government” Governor Matawalle directed.

“Compliance to this directive is now mandatory and failure to it will attract serious reprimand from the state Government”, the Governor warned.

This order follows the Yandoto Emirate’s controversial bestowing of a traditional title last week, a move that did not sit well with most residents of the state or those living outside of it.

