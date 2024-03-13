President Bola Tinubu has directed the country’s security agencies to ensure the safe return of all kidnapped victims in various parts of the country, as well as to ensure that no ransom is paid to do this.

Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, announced this to journalists at the State House in Abuja following the week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Tinubu.

President Tinubu had previously responded to numerous reports of abduction in Borno and Kaduna states by instructing security and intelligence agencies to ensure the victims’ immediate release, while also assuring victims’ families of prompt action to release their loved ones.

However, the incidences of kidnapping, especially in the Northwest axis of the country, spiked in the last few days, with cases of ransom demands also shooting upwards.

A band of kidnappers, which kidnapped a total of 16 persons from the Gonin-Gora area of Kaduna metropolis, Kaduna State, had demanded N40 trillion, eleven Hilux Toyota bans and 150 motorcycles for the release of their victims.

Also, bandits in Sokoto State kidnapped 15 Qur’anic students, and recently established contact with the families, demanding a sum of N20 million as ransom before they would be released.

Again, about 61 locals were reportedly abducted by bandits in Buda community, Kajuru Local government Area of Kaduna State on Monday.

However, relaying the president’s instruction to security agencies during the FEC meeting, Alhaji Idris said Tinubu was emphatic about his no-ransom-payment position, though he had told them to ensure all victims were rescued, without any excuse.