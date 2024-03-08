The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, has expressed shock at what happened in Kaduna on March 7, 2024.

Approximately 300 students and instructors from government secondary school and Lea primary school were kidnapped.

The minister said that his prayers and thoughts are with the children and their parents since they are innocent.

The minister appealed to security agencies and Kaduna State Government to do their best to rescue and bring the children and teacher back safely unharmed.

He stated that the ministry will collaborate with security forces around the country to put an end to the kidnapping of children from schools.

The minister hopes the youngsters can be evacuated before Ramadan begins.

He invites Nigerians to remember the children and teachers in their prayers, asking the Almighty to protect them and bring them home safely.

The ministry hopes to provide safe schools for children.

The minister stated that it is in contact with the government of Kaduna state and security agencies, and that it has provided the necessary information and help to ensure the children and teachers return home to their families.