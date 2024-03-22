The women committee of the national association of Nigerian nurses and midwives is advocating for more investment in women to ensure equality in both the political and policy making sectors.

This and other issues were at the front burner of discussions as part of events of the association to mark the international women’s month.

This year, the constant barriers and inequalities women face that continue to limit their full rights and potential have made headlines.

From gender-based discrimination, violence and systemic injustices that thrive while reducing the chances of women.

The nurses and midwives are raising their voices to seek for inclusion to empower women which they believe is not merely a matter of justice but is essential for the advancement of the entire society.

They want this to begin by giving women more room in policy making decisions and also politics.

The issue on brain drain also continues to raise concerns.

From 2017 to 2023, over 75,000 nurses migrated from Nigeria to other countries to work.

The national association of nurses and midwives is now urging the government to look inwards to address the issues of medical brain drain.

Nurses and midwives make up the bulk of medical professionals in the health sector but within the last few years, that number has greatly been depleted to just about 15,000 due to brain drain.