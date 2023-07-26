Nurses in Lagos state are asking the Government for a better welfare package to stop them from leaving the country.

At a Nursing conference in Lagos, they say employment of more nurses would ease their burden, as they are at the forefront of patient care.

With a population of over 200 million people, Nigeria currently has one nurse to about 1,200 patients as compared to the standard one nurse to 5 patients.

A survey from the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and midwives shows there are about 125,000 registered nurses in the country and about 75000 have left in the past 5 years.

At the 14th Edition of the annual nursing conference in Lagos, these healthcare professionals are gathered to discuss the challenges faced in the sector.

A Representative of the First Lady of Lagos state says the Government is working to create better welfare packages to stop the migration of nurses.

The nurses say A well cared nurse is a happy nurse and call on the Government to provide better incentives to bring back those ones who have migrated.

With these nurses making up about 59 percent of the medical workforce, they want the Government address these issues to improve the quality of support given to patients during and after they visit the hospital.