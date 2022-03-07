Lagos Police Command arrests Fleeing BRT Driver Over Oluwabamise Ayanwole’s Death

The driver of the BRT Bus where Ayanwole Olubamise was reported dead has been arrested according to Police Sources.

The driver whose picture had been all over Social media from the weekend was reportedly arrested by Police detectives from the Lagos State Command after an extensive manhunt.

The Lagos State Police Command had earlier confirmed the recovery of the corpse of the 22-year-old fashion designer.

Her corpse according to Spokesman of the Command, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, was found lying on the Carter Bridge by Ogogoro Community, Lagos Lagos Island.