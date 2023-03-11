The All Progressives Grand Alliance has now refuted claims it has discontinued its governorship campaign and withdrawn participation in the forthcoming governorship election.

The party’s flag bearer Khadijat Abdullah-Kiya said this during a walk in Minna to mark the international women’s day.

Advertisement

Despite the general elections being clearly contested in Nigeria, women participation has dropped sharply with only 25 women contesting for various elective positions.

Out of the 479 contestants from 18 political parties in Niger State, there is just one female gubernatorial candidate, she is Khadijat Abdullah-Kiya from the All Progressive Grand Alliance.

Advertisement

She is a green horn in the race but has an active voice among Civil Society Organisations pushing for good governance, now she’s throwing her hat

in the ring.

Some days ago some social media handles pushed false information o f her defecting to one of the political parties but she dismissed this narrative

insisting that she has come too far to back down.

The battle continues for equal women representation in elective positions with just one woman in the gubernatorial race .

Advertisement

Sadly, there will be not a single woman in the Niger State House of Assembly because none of the political parties has a female contestant.