It was indeed a joyous homecoming as the APC Governorship Candidate, Obong Akanimo Udofia arrived at the Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo to a boisterous crowd of supporters, well-wishers and Party faithful who came out in their numbers to receive him in the aftermath of his recent victory at the Court of Appeal in Abuja where his nomination as the Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC in Akwa Ibom State was upheld in a landmark ruling at the Nation’s appellate Court.

Obong Udofia who was beaming with smiles as he acknowledged cheers from his supporters addressed them and newsmen on arrival assured them that he was in the race to enthrone shared prosperity for the People of the State.

He decried the prevailing unemployment and underemployment plaguing the State especially among her youth population.

He promised that his administration when elected will stimulate growth and development to attain shared prosperity by investment in human capital development and broadening the economy of the State.

He described his victory at the Court of Appeal as an act of God and a validation of the yearnings and aspirations of the people for a better Akwa Ibom that works for all.

He assured them that he will never let them down and called on all progressive minded Akwa Ibom people across Party lines to join the movement to rescue the state from leadership without values.

From the airport, a massive crowd of excited supporters led the Akan Udofia entourage through Oron Road to Plaza en route Aka Road amidst jubilation and huge cheers from thousands of people in the streets of Uyo.

ONDO APC CHIEFTAINS REACT TO OKITIPUPA RALLY, SAY PARTY IS FORMIDABLE

Reactions have continued to trail the All Progressives Congress, APC rally in Ondo South Senatorial District, organised to galvanise more support for the party’s candidates in the coming elections.

The State Chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin said Ondo South remains the party’s stronghold in the state.

Ondo South Senatorial District came alive, when the All Progressives Congress, APC staged its rally in Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State.

It was a carnival-like event, as members of the party from the six local government areas in the zone, stormed the venue to be part of the rally.

The campaign, which took place at the Methodist Primary School, Okitipupa, was attended by a huge crowd of party supporters and members.

The State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu was received at the venue by party members, amid pomp and ceremony.

Speaking on the rally, the state Chairman of APC, Ade Adetimehin said the party remains formidable ahead of the 2023 elections.

Adetimehin said the rally has again demonstrated that the APC is the party to beat in the state.

The APC spokesperson in the State, Alex Kalejaiye said the party is approaching the election with a united front.

The APC appears poised to winning the elections in the state.

SDP promises to end insecurity in Taraba

The gubernatorial candidate of Social Democratic Party in Taraba State, Baido has promised to end ravaging kidnappings, banditry, and general insecurity in the state if voted into office.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Jalingo, Baido appealed to electorates to shun inducement from money bag politicians but rather consider competence and exprience in electing the next governor of the state.

Social Democratic Party in Taraba State is intensifying efforts to take over the Government House.

The party has now embarked on ward-to-ward campaigns, seeking votes for its gubernatorial candidate, Baido

Speaking at a campaign rally in Jalingo, the party flag bearer urged the electorate yet to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards to do so, describing it as the only option popular candidates can emerge.

He insisted that the era of vote buying and ballot snatching is over with the electorates transmission system adopted by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He expresses optimism he will win the gubernatorial polls.

Some party supporters gave reasons for backing Baido.

SDP is seen as the third force in Taraba State due to the popularity of its guber candidate and it is the only party without litigation issues from its primaries which may work to its advantage in the general election

